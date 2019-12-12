VADEN, STEPHEN "BRAD"

VADEN, Stephen B. "Brad," 66, of North Chesterfield, passed away December 5, 2019, at River View on the Appomattox in Hopewell. Born May 2, 1953 in Richmond, he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Christine Vaden. He is survived by daughters, Dawn Abell, Shannon Woodring, Diana Starr and Kristen Vaden; nine grandchildren; his mother, Christine; and two brothers, Bruce and Tim. In addition to his father, Joseph; he was predeceased by his brother, Griffin. A memorial service will be held in January at Epiphany Catholic Church in North Chesterfield.View online memorial
