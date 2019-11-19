VADEN, TROY

VADEN, Troy G. Sr., 84, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Troy is survived by his devoted wife, Sylvia Vaden; sons, Troy Glyn Jr., Timmy, Terry and Robert; daughters, Lorrie, Cheryl Ann and Annette; grandson, Jay; and a host of grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Pat Williams and David Phillips. Troy was preceded in death by his son, David "Dusty" Vaden. Friends may visit from 2 to 3 p.m., with a funeral service starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.

