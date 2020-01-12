VALENTE, Rudolph "Rudy," 94, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his beloved wife of 36 years, Norma, on January 9, 2020. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1925 to Antonio and Antonia Valente, Rudy grew up in Scotland and England, spending his summers and vacations in Italy with family. He eventually moved to New York City in the late 1950s, where he became a successful businessman for more than five decades before retiring to Richmond. Rudy was a resident of Glen Allen for the past 10 years. Rudy was preceded in death by his brothers, Giovanni "John" Valente and Antonio "Tony" Valente; and his son, Bruce Valent. He is survived by his wife, Norma Berman Valente; daughter, Gilda "Gigi" Valente (Nico Ferrini); son, Scott Valent (Kelly); stepdaughter, Debra Berman Davis (Robert); stepson, Randall Markam Berman (Jessica); grandchildren, Giovanna Ferrini (Federico Sarti), Matthew Valent, Madison Valent, Morgan Valent, Alexandra Valent, Collin Davis, Chase Davis, Rachel Berman; great-granddaughter, Rachele Sarti; niece, Anna Valente; and nephew, Michael Valente. Rudy was a very loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. A short service will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life/Reception at 11:30 a.m. at Bliley's. A traditional Shiva will be observed at the family residence. Private interment will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or a charity of choice. Tributes can be left at Blileys.com.View online memorial
VALENTE, RUDOLPH
To send flowers to the family of Rudolph Valente, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 14
Family will greet friends
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Rudolph's Family will greet friends begins.
Jan 14
Service
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Rudolph's Service begins.
Jan 14
Celebration of Life/Reception
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Rudolph's Celebration of Life/Reception begins.