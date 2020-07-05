VALENTINE, MARY "MIKEY"

VALENTINE, Mary Higgins "Mikey," passed away on June 6, 2020. A 1973 graduate of Douglas Freeman High School, Mikey went on to work over 30 years as a medical technician with the majority of her career at Retreat Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, baking, scrapbooking, needlepoint, sewing, stained glass and quilting she was very creative and talented in many crafts. Mikey enjoyed birds, flowers and nature and her favorite places were Maymont Park and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ruth Higgins. She is survived by her son, Will Valentine (Lydia); two grandchildren, Desiree and Gauge; daughter, Sara (Roquel); nephews, Brian Dillon (Jess and Caden), Brandon Dillon, Kory Dillon (Maggie), Kent Livesay (Amber); and her beloved Higgins sisters, Becky, Patti and Julie. Mikey was a compassionate and caring person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more