VALENTINE, Mikey. Mary "Mikey" Higgins Valentine passed from this life on June 6, 2020. Mikey's passions included exercising, baking and scrapbooking. She also enjoyed a great book, watching murder mysteries and working in the garden. However, what her family most enjoyed about her were her snuggly hugs, her ability to give a "nice bitch" attitude when called for, her obsession for roosters and of course her deviled eggs (often imitated, but never duplicated) and a requirement for every family gathering. She is survived by daughter, Sara Valentine; and daughter-in-law, RoQuel Valentine; son, Will Valentine; grandchildren, Desiree and Gauge Valentine; "the sisters" Becky Higgins, Patti Higgins and Julie Higgins; her nephews and their families. She was a great human being and even better mom and sister! She could be a "bitch," but we loved her! In lieu of flowers, please donate to Maymont.org to support the gardens and flowers that Mikey loved so well.View online memorial
