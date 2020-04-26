VALIQUETT, Thomas "Tom," "Pops" Rollin, passed away in his home in Henrico, Va., on April 16, 2020, after a courageous journey with pancreatic cancer. Tom was born September 17, 1952, in Detroit, Mich., to Melford and Priscilla (Hyde) Valiquett. Within these bookend markers of Tom's life are volumes of many loving acts that live on in our hearts. A devout, joyful and faithful Christian, Tom radiated God's light and love to ALL and is an inspiration to living a God-centered life. Raised in Michigan, Tom graduated from Southfield High School. He went on to earn a B.S. in 1979 from Eastern Michigan University and a M.S. in 1986 from the University of Michigan. Tom held an illustrious professional career in pharmaceutical drug development and enjoyed many hobbies including boating, scenic cruises on his Triumph motorcycle, raising and harvesting oysters, hiking and listening to praise music that inspired and soared his spirit. Tom was a tremendously dedicated, loving and adoring husband, father and pops. He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Elan Valiquett (Eric Frank), Renee Richardson (Mark); three grandchildren, Elsie, Rollin and Miles; his siblings, Melford (Louise), Midge Denomme (Jacques), Jim (Merry Beth), Mary Jo Mehl (Marty); in-laws, Pam and Terry Beier, Brian and Tina Burns; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom's warm blue eyes, affable smile, gentle, generous, giving and compassionate personality will be forever missed. His light and love now shining on us to illuminate our lives' journey. A celebration of Tom's life will take place at a future date. For more information or to share a memory or tribute, please visit: https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/ChristChurchEpiscopalTomValiquett/. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Tom may be given so that the youth ministry Tom loved continues to flourish and to provide youth scholarships to Shrine Mont. Gifts can be made by writing a check to Christ Church Episcopal (5000 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059), memo: Tom Valiquett. Alternatively, donations can directly be made at: https://onrealm.org/christchurchrichmond/-/give/tom.View online memorial
