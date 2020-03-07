VAN DEN HEURK, ELIZABETH "BETTY"

VAN DEN HEURK, Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty," of Ladysmith, passed away on March 3, 2020, three days shy of her 85th birthday. She was the matriarch of our family and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanne Carter. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi James (Michael); her grandchildren, Laura Whelan (Johnny), Mary Beth Libby (Chris), Michael James and Matthew Carter; and her great-grandchildren, Claire, Eilis and Ryan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Richmond. Arrangements to celebrate her life will be made at a later date. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
