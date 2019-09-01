VAN DYKE, Beverly A., 79, of North Chesterfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth Ackerson and Lillian Ackerson Townsend; and her loving husband of 45 years, Howard R. Van Dyke. She is survived by a daughter, Lori Liberty and her husband, Dan; a grandson, Justin "Avery" Liberty; a sister, Nancy McKenna; a brother, Allen Ackerson (Bettylou); and a large circle of extended family and friends. While born and raised in New Jersey, she moved with her family to Aberdeen, North Carolina, where she worked 25 years for The Pilot Newspaper, then retired in Virginia. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 2, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Journey Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise at Bon Air for the loving care and kindness they showed Beverly during her last three years.View online memorial