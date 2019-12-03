VAN NESS, Douglas Hart, passed away on November 28, 2019, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Richmond, Va. He is survived by his wife, Maureen; his daughters, Caroline Van Ness and Lindsay Fitzsimmons (Patrick); his father-in-law, Bill Martin; brothers, A. Gordon Van Ness III (Dawn), P. Duncan Van Ness (Liz); and sisters, Rosaline Tignor (Michael) and Katie Van Ness Crook. He also will be missed by many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, A. Gordon Jr. and Rosaline Van Ness. Doug was a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School (1974) and Hampden Sydney College (1978). Doug was in the petroleum business for many years, operating Bon Air Amoco/BP. He will be greatly missed by the Bon Air, Va. community. A humble man, Doug's legacy is his kindness, humor, love for his "girls" and love of his dog. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 9000 St. Martin's Lane, Richmond, Va. 23294.View online memorial