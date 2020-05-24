VAN RIPER, June Smith Wilkerson, 76, of Burlington, N.C., formerly of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 18, 2020. Born June 5, 1943, to the late Procter A. and Alva Wilder Smith, she is survived by her sisters, Dixie S. MacDonald and Carol S. Longest (Edmond); nephews, Charles Scott (Nancy), Scott Longest, Stuart Longest (MaryLynn) and Douglas Longest (Wendy); 10 great-nieces and seven great-nephews. June was a hairdresser early in her life, and later owned and operated a stained glass shop in Charlotte. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Because of her love for helping others, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FeedMore, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220. bennettfuneralhomes.com

