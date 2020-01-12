VANARSDALL, Effie Shaheen "Fifa," 87, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Ernie Sr.; and her sister, Shirley Shaheen Gay. She is survived by her sons, Ernie Jr. (Johanna) and Steve (Kelly); her grandchildren, Valorie and Thomas; brother, George Shaheen (Dean); and her sister, Gloria Kirksey (Bill); many other special family members and friends have also shared in Fifa's loving life. She was known by many as an "adoptive mom" and leaves a legacy of love and kindness. We are all better people for knowing her. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, followed by a reception. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a cancer related charity of your choice.View online memorial
VANARSDALL, EFFIE
