VANDERPOOL, Louise "Lou" Selph, 85, of Farmville, Va., passed away on May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents, John and Fannie Selph; and a brother, John Selph. She is survived by a son, John Vanderpool; and a daughter, Beth Vanderpool Underwood and husband, Robert; two stepbrothers, Eddie and Richard Fisher; a stepsister, Sandra Fisher; three grandchildren, Addison Vanderpool and Brier and Mason Underwood. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 12 noon in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LOUISE VANDERPOOL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.