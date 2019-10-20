VANDERSLICE, ANNE

VANDERSLICE, Anne Wellford, of Fresno, Calif., died August 17, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She was a daughter of the late Granbery Edwards Vanderslice Jr. and Richardis "Ricky" Bartosh Vanderslice of Rocky Mount, N.C. and Fresno, Calif.; and niece of the late Misses Anne and Virginia Vanderslice of Richmond, Va. Anne is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Nicholas Nimmy of Puycelsi, France; and cousins, Sharon and James Kinney of Orange Acres, Calif., Jan and Peter Alten of Manassas, Va. and P.K. O'Meagher-Gibson of Altos, Calif. She was a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder and worked for over 17 years with IBM in Washington, D.C., Albuquerque, N.M., San Francisco, Calif., Tucson and Phoenix, Ariz., before moving to Fresno, Calif. Anne enjoyed archaeology, history, gardening and fishing, and was a voracious reader with eclectic taste. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, in Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

