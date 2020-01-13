VANDERVORT, Norma Jean, 91, of Quinton, Va., passed away January 9, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to all. Norma and her husband, Kent, were missionaries in Haiti for over 20 years. They were also very devoted members of Providence United Methodist Church. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Kent VanDervort. She is survived by four children, Daniel VanDervort (Joan), Mark VanDervort (Dott), Mike VanDervort (Dawn) and Deborah Pope (Charles); nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 12 noon, Friday, January 17, at Providence United Methodist Church, 4001 New Kent Highway, Quinton, Va., with a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Providence United Methodist Church Mortgage Elimination Fund, P.O. Box 118, Quinton, Va. 23141. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
VANDERVORT, NORMA
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
Providence United Methodist Church
4001 New Kent Highway
Quinton, VA 23141
Jan 17
Memorial Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:00PM
Providence United Methodist Church
4001 New Kent Highway
Quinton, VA 23141
