VanSTAVERN, Patricia Bryce, 86, of North Chesterfield, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband, Merle Hedrick VanStavern; a sister, Jean Bryce Neal; her children, sons, Bryce and wife, Dorothy, David and wife, Tracy, and daughter, Susan and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Michael and wife, Mirae, Matthew and Thomas and wife, Shelby; great-grandchildren, Alex and Eli; and beloved cat, Todd. A celebration of her life will take place at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 4836 Cascade Street, North Chesterfield, Virginia, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, where she was a longtime member.View online memorial
VANSTAVERN, PATRICIA
To plant a tree in memory of PATRICIA VANSTAVERN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.