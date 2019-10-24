VANZILE, Doris Holland, 91, beloved mother and memaw, went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother to her children, Donna Whitlock (Kenny), Jeff VanZile (Diane), Tim VanZile and Paula Jacobson (Mike). She adored her seven grandchildren, Ryan (Heather), Laurie (Adam), Jef (Nichole), Alex (Antoine), Melissa (Colin), Stephanie (Bryan) and Samantha (Noah). She was a doting "Memaw" to her 18 great-grandchildren, Mella, Dante, Brody, Asa, Miles, Landon, Elise, Lawson, Jasper, Ezekiel, Ashlyn, Owen, Isabella, Chloe, Ava Lena, Everly, Bailey and Savannah. She was welcomed to Heaven by her parents, Lena and Bryan Holland; and her siblings, Raymond, Gladys, Alice, Charlotte and Bobby. Her sister, Judy; and brother, Billy survive her. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Green Assisted Living for the loving care and compassion shown to our mom and also to the staff of At Home Hospice for the care and comfort during her final days. Visitation will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville, on Sunday, October 27, 2 to 5 p.m. Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, October 28, at Cool Spring Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. with interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
