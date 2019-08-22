VASSAR, Barry Don, 84, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Vassar; parents, John and Lucy Vassar; and his 11 siblings. He is survived by his son, Barry (Jeanine) Vassar; grandchildren, Brad, Adrienne and Natalie Vassar; and special love, Barbara Gentry. Family will receive friends Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 3 p.m. at Roxabel Venue, 765 Roxabel Rd., Charlotte Court House, Va. 23923, and dinner to follow at same location with interment afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp.View online memorial