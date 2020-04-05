VASSAR, ROBERT "BOB"

VASSAR, Robert L."Bob," 82, of Aylett, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Ruby Moser Vassar; and brother, Thomas B. Vassar. Bob is survived by his brothers, Wesley (Pat), James (Karen) and Bill (Anne) Vassar; sister-in-law, Judy Vassar; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was retired after 60 years of service with Richmond Newspapers. Bob was a masterful stock market tactician and an avid chess player. He was a longtime member of the Richmond Chess Club. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. bennettfuneralhomes.com

