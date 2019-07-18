VAUGHAN, ALICE

VAUGHAN, Mrs. Alice, age 89, of Richmond, departed this July 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Osborne Vaughan Sr.; and one daughter, Phyllis McLean. She is survived by three grandchildren, Joann Cheeks, Antoinette Diggs and Rev. Dr. Aretha Vaden (Ryan); eight great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Pete; two brothers, George Walker and Bruce Dandridge; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 10 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 9:45 a.m. Friday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial