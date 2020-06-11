VAUGHAN, Aubrey Curtis, 69, of Glen Allen, departed this life Friday, June 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reynolds Henry Vaughan and Valeria Robinson Vaughan. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Sallie Vaughan; children, Rosalind F. Vaughan-Chevreuil, Tomica Gregory (Dyward), Famika Robertson (Tonya), Sonya Robertson, T'Aunda McDaniel-Jennings (Jamaris), Dyrelle McDaniel (Renee); seven grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020; live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of AUBREY VAUGHAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.