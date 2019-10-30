VAUGHAN, Bernice Brooking, 77, of Henrico County, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Survivors include her beloved twin sister, Brenda Brooking Harless; children, Jennifer Elder (Mark) and Billy Vaughan (Jennifer); adoring granddaughters, Victoria Elder and Bridget Vaughan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noel R. and Violet H. Brooking; son, Alvin R. Leadbetter; and siblings, Lorraine, Noel Jr. and Jim Brooking, Evelyn Singleton and Ackie Layne. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, at Elpis Christian Church in Maidens, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial