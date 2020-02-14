VAUGHAN, Betty G., age 89, born July 8, 1930, to Charles and Dora Latham Vaughan. Passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Kathleen V. Schwerdfeger. She is survived by her brother, Carlton "Billy" Vaughan; best friend, Linda Sheppe; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty graduated from John Marshall High School in 1948, where she played field hockey and basketball. She received her undergraduate degree from VCU (RPI), where she played on the tennis team, and master's from Virginia State University. She was Director of Tennis for Richmond Recreation and Parks in the 1960s and taught art in Richmond Public Schools at Mosby Middle School, Maggie Walker High School and J.F. Kennedy High School, where she also coached the boy's tennis team and retired in 1994. She was an avid tennis player and was playing up to six months ago, playing on USTA Teams. She loved working with children in art and tennis. A gathering of family and friends will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Monday, February 17. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
