VAUGHAN, Constance Wilton, 93, entered her heavenly home on May 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Thelma and Freddie Wilton; her brother, Dickie Wilton; and sister, Nancy Lipe. Connie was also predeceased by her high school sweetheart and husband of 41 years, Douglas Jones; and her husband of 20 years, Carlton Vaughan. Connie is survived by her son, Ray Jones; daughters, Bonnie Lawrence (Don) and Denise Tidwell (Doug Bragg); grandchildren, Chris Lawrence, Angela Downer, Trey and Doug Jones and Laura Schall; great-grandchildren, Emily, Jack, MacKenzie, Brooke and Wyatt; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her dearest friend, Shirley Chester, who shared so many hours of loving care and devotion. Connie was a devoted member of Parham Road Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities and unselfishly helped provide for the needs of many beloved church members. Connie epitomized the grace of a woman with class, strength, determination, respect and love. Her values and tenacity were true to her Wilton heritage, always projecting immeasurable confidence, relentless hard work and the insistence of completing every goal with an uncanny strong will and with absolute perfection. She was always meticulous in her appearance and managed her home and flower garden in the same manner. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Center, MCV Foundation, P.O. Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298 or an animal shelter of your choice.View online memorial
