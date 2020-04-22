VAUGHAN, Mary Belcher, 76, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was married to Douglas Vaughan for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eleanor Belcher. She is survived by her children, Sherry Underwood (Rodney), Donna Woods (Ricky), Debra Elmore; her brother, Bobby Belcher (Judy); and her grandchildren, Sierra, Gracie, Codey, Shannon, Amanda, Rock, Jennifer, Johnny, Christopher and Steven. Mary will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. All services will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
