VAUGHAN, Milton Wayne, 73, of Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne Marie Vaughan; daughter, Cindy Alpaugh; and son, Eric Vaughan; grandchildren, Tyler and Ashleigh Alpaugh; and a large, loving extended family and friends. Mr. Vaughan retired in 2004 from Philip Morris and was an Army veteran, having served two years in the 101st Airborne Division. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paralyzed Vets of America, 801 18th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20006-3517.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MILTON VAUGHAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.