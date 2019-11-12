VAUGHAN, Richard C. Jr., 96, went to dance with his wife in heaven on November 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard C. Vaughan Sr. and Ruby Vaughan; and his loving wife of 61 years, Addie R. Vaughan. He is survived by his sons, Neil, Eric and Allen Vaughan; his daughter, Jean Goode; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard had a long career in the military. He honorably served in the Army during World War II, where he was a POW for 19 months. After his return, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the city of Richmond for 44 years as a heavy equipment mechanic. Richard was an avid fisher who especially enjoyed eating his catch, and a family man who loved spending time with his grandkids. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, at Buford Road Baptist Church, 819 Buford Rd., North Chesterfield, Va., with a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. The family would like to give a special thanks to Richard's caregivers, especially Linda James.View online memorial