VAUGHAN, Virginius Nelson III, died suddenly at his Ashland home on January 18, 2020, age 77. Born in Richmond, the son of Virginius Nelson Vaughan Jr. of Ashland and Sarah Craig Vaughan of Franklin, Tennessee, Nelson was a proud Virginian with colonial Jamestown roots. Nelson received a B.A. in Sociology from Randolph-Macon and M.S. in Economics and was a VP at Citibank 53 years in NYC. Nelson loved good food, hospitality and above all meeting people. He was an endless optimist, world traveler and compulsive volunteer. He served as mayor of Chatham, New Jersey from 2007 to 2011, before returning to Ashland. He volunteered with the Democratic Party, Kiwanis, BSA, the Ashland Museum and wherever he could. Nelson is survived by sons, Marshall and Spencer; grandchildren, Henry, Teaghan, Mackenzie and Lincoln; a brother, James; a cousin, the Hon. Martha Craig Daughtrey; and the many people and organizations he loved and championed. Visitation is Saturday, January 25, 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home; service will be Sunday, January 26, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Nelsen proceeding to Woodland Cemetery. Both are open to the public. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local Ashland charity of your choice.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Virginius Vaughan, III, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Nelsen Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
Guaranteed delivery before Virginius's Visitation begins.
Jan 26
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Nelsen Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
Guaranteed delivery before Virginius's Funeral Service begins.