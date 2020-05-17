VEALEY, Brandon James. On Friday, May 1, 2020, Brandon James Vealey, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away at the age of 36. Brandon was born on January 27, 1984, to Charles and Kim Vealey. On June 12, 2015, he married the love of his life, Michael Alan DePhillip. Brandon was preceded in death by his father, Charles; his paternal grandfather, Sherman Vealey; his maternal grandfather, James Bostic; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Jean Bostic; and his paternal uncle, Robert Jason "R.J." Vealey. He is survived by his husband, Michael; his mother, Kim; his brother and his husband, Jeremy Vealey and William Wallace; his sister and her husband, Amy Sales and Stephen Sales; and his paternal grandmother, Rosie Vealey; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was known for his infectious smile and humor and his kind and compassionate spirit. Brandon loved his work as an interior designer, and he lit up the room with his joy and selfless generosity. His style, humor and hospitality touched everyone who knew him. He was beloved by his family and friends and will sorely be missed. A drive-in celebration of Brandon's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, in the parking lot of the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. While in the parking lot, please visit www.jtmorriss.com to watch a live stream of the service. The family will greet friends following the service. Friends will drive through the portico for a brief exchange of condolences with the family. Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Even in death, Brandon preferred for donations to be made to help others at the facility that helped his father during his battle with pancreatic cancer. To donate, visit support.vcu.edu/give/Massey and select that "This gift is a tribute," then select "In memory of," and enter "Brandon James Vealey."View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.