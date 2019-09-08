VELLE, Laura H., 85, of Sandston, born on February 22, 1934, in Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Laura touched the lives of thousands of children as a teacher and guidance counselor in Henrico County for 32 years, retiring in 1989. A career highlight was teaching at Antioch School, a one-room schoolhouse in Elko. She also worked at John Rolfe Middle, Montrose, Crestview, Highland Springs and Seven Pines Elementary Schools. Laura was a graduate of Averett College and VCU. She was an inaugural board member of the Chickahominy YMCA and an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She loved tap and square dancing, the beach and being a grandmother. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bertha Lambert; her husbands, Joseph A. Hall and Louis Velle; and her longtime companion, Walter Smith. She is survived by her son, Jon Hall Sr. (Lisa) of Glen Allen; her grandchildren, Delaney, Joseph and Jon Hall Jr.; and her goddaughter, Jodi Roberts (Clay) of Sandston. The family extends sincere gratitude to Commonwealth Senior Living, Autumn Care of Mechanicsville, Visiting Angels, her dear friends, Barbara Evans, Jackie Smith and Sandra Horton; and numerous caregivers for her care and comfort. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, followed by interment at 4 p.m. in Prize Hill Cemetery in Free Union, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial