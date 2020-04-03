VENTURA, Sarah Giles. It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Sarah Giles Ventura on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home in Asheville, North Carolina. Sarah was born November 7, 1976, in Petersburg, Virginia. She was 43 years old. Sarah is survived by the love of her life, Robert Dominic Ventura III, her husband of 14 years; her father, David Kormanec (Connie); mother, Sue Dundon; her loving, adored sons, Cayden Asher Ventura, Devon Gage Ventura-Butler, Taylor Chase Ventura and Dominic Ventura; grandchildren, Makenna Ventura, Naomi Butler, Malachi Butler; sister-in-law, Michelle Ventura and Nicholas Caruso; father-in-law, Robert Dominic Ventura Jr. and Francesca; brother, Andrew Kormanec and family; sister, Erin Butterworth-Hawkins; grandmother, Barbara Whitman; uncle, Mike Kormanec, Caleb, Leila Kormanec and Tiffany Smith. Sarah will be buried at a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life service is planned for later in the year when travel is permitted. Announcement of date and location will be given once it has been determined. To sign Sarah's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.View online memorial
