VERNON, Edward Lee, 58, of Culpeper, Va., died on December 1, 2019, while surrounded by family and friends at his home. He was born January 11, 1961, in Richmond, Va. A graduate of Midlothian High, he attended one year at VCU. He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Vernon of Culpeper, Va.; his parents, Ralph and Billie Dale Vernon of Richmond, Va.; and his sister, Leslie Vernon and her husband, John Myers, of Sterling, Va. His loving companion of nine years, Robyn Gray of Culpeper, Va., was by his side until the end. Ed is also survived by his stepchildren, Kelly Frazier and Stephen Faulkner of Culpeper, Va.; and his aunt Sylvia, husband, Ken Morris, of Charlotte, N.C.; and many cousins. Ed was a clever man with many skills. He served his country in the U.S. Army Old Guard and Delta Force. He took pride in his work as a master carpenter in the Northern Virginia area for 25 years. He could build a race car or restore and rebuild an antique clock. Ed shared a special family bond with Chris Petersen and Susan Parker of Chris Petersen's Gold & Jewelry in Culpeper, Va., where he loved designing, repairing and working with delicate gold jewelry. Like a diamond in the rough, Ed was sometimes gruff and unapproachable but if you became his friend it was without boundaries and complete. With a wicked sense of humor, anyone who knew Ed knew where he stood and realized that the pride and joy of his life was his daughter, Hannah. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, at a 11 a.m. at Providence Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Join family and friends for his Celebration of Life Saturday, January 25, at Reformation Lutheran Church, 6091 Madison Rd., Culpeper, Va., at 2 p.m. with a fellowship to follow.View online memorial
VERNON, EDWARD
To plant a tree in memory of EDWARD VERNON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.