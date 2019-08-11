VEST, Helen C., 94, of Richmond, passed away August 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey D. Vest; daughter, Patsy Williams; and sons, Otis W. Vest and Neil Vest Sr. She is survived by her son, Dolphus L. Vest Sr. (Nan); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Helen was a longtime member of Walmsley UMC. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.View online memorial