VEST, Louise Alvis, 94, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie F. and J. Bryan Alvis Sr.; her husband, J. Monroe Vest; her daughter, Phyliss Louise Vest; and two brothers, J. Bryan Alvis Jr. and Howard E. Alvis. She is survived by her daughter, Maryhelen Johnson; her son, Kenneth Monroe Vest; her daughter-in-law, Gayle Austin Vest; her four grandchildren, Julie Christine Wilson (Jeffrey), Bryan Curits Wendell, Elizabeth Vest Townsend (Scott), Katherine Austin Smith; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Alvis Walton and Mary Jane Cannon; and her brother, Stuart Alvis (Emma); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at The Hermitage Richmond for their loving care and attention. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
