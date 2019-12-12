VEST, LOUISE

VEST, Louise Alvis, 94, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie F. and J. Bryan Alvis Sr.; her husband, J. Monroe Vest; her daughter, Phyliss Louise Vest; and two brothers, J. Bryan Alvis Jr. and Howard E. Alvis. She is survived by her daughter, Maryhelen Johnson; her son, Kenneth Monroe Vest; her daughter-in-law, Gayle Austin Vest; her four grandchildren, Julie Christine Wilson (Jeffrey), Bryan Curits Wendell, Elizabeth Vest Townsend (Scott), Katherine Austin Smith; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Alvis Walton and Mary Jane Cannon; and her brother, Stuart Alvis (Emma); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at The Hermitage Richmond for their loving care and attention. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221 or a charity of your choice.

