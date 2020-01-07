VICKERS, AUDREY "POLLY"

VICKERS, Audrey Elizabeth Burns "Polly," 98, went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel E. and Sallie A. Burns; her husband of 56 years, William R. Vickers Sr.; infant son, Jimmy; daughter, Carol V. Falkenstein; and five sisters. She is survived by her son, William R. Vickers Jr. (Kaye); daughter, Robin Vickers West (Craig); six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Peg Earp; special niece, Linda Miles; and a multitude of devoted family members and friends. Known as Nana to many, she loved her Lord, her family and friends, all babies and her rocking chair. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church for 66 years and was a regular attendee at Ironbridge Baptist Church for the last 10 years. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 10, at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.View online memorial
