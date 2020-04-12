VICKERY, Pamela "Pam" Jean, a loving wife and mother of three daughters, passed away at the age of 66, on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Pamela spent many years as an Office Manager at Coghill Composition. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends or completing DIY projects and crafting. Pamela was preceded in death by her stepfather, George Turfle. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Kevin James Vickery; daughters, Angie Austin (David), Tracy Ryles (Lee), Amber Vickery; grandchildren, Kirsten, Davey, Alex, Ethan, Kody, Breann, Brennon; four great-grandchildren; father, James Singer (Jan); mother, Mary Lou Turfle; and siblings, Terri (Gabe), Steve (Carol) and Tina. A memorial service to be determined at later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenRichmond.com for the Vickery family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…