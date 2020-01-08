VILLAMAGNA, Antoinette "Nettie," 83, of Midlothian, passed away on January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Villamagna; and granddaughter, Rachel Garka. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Villamagna (AnneMarie) and Michael Villamagna (Ronda); her daughter, Andrea Garka (Scott); five grandchildren; sister, Josephine Marino; brother, Ben Acocella (Grace); numerous nieces and nephews. Nettie moved to Midlothian from Pelham, N.Y. in 2012. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a great cook and loved to sew. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pelham Funeral Home in Pelham, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine's Roman Catholic Church in Pelham on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in New Rochelle, N.Y. A memorial service will also be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church at 4491 Springfield Road in Glen Allen, Va., on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Nettie's honor to The Arthritis Foundation at www.Arthritis.org or a nonprofit of your choice. Condolences at blileys.com.View online memorial
