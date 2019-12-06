VINEY, Patricia A., quietly entered eternal rest on November 29, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory and life her former husband, Sidney E. Viney; seven children, Waverly Bagby, Marvin Carter, Aneitra Viney-Robinson, Josilyn Viney-Harris, Kiprena Viney and Brent Baylor, James Carrington; two sons-in-law, Keon Robinson, Corey Harris; and one daughter-in-law, Linda Norwood-Carter; 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; one sister, Avis C. Green; five brothers, Joseph III Bagby, Daryl L. Bagby, McClellan J. Bagby, Kevin B. Bagby and Dana U. Bagby; a devoted best friend, Yvonne "Bonnie" Sims; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224, Saturday, December 7, 2019, 2 to 3 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, 3 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home.View online memorial
