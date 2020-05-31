VINT, Kathryn "Kaki" M., passed away May 28, 2020, at the age of 91. She was predeceased by parents, Katherine and Oakey Mitchell. After growing up in Chester, she married Sanford B. Vint "Sam" and moved to Richmond. She played tennis until she was 90. In 1977, she partnered to form the Richmond Primetime Tennis League for ladies over 40. She later took up golf. Kaki enjoyed bridge, gin, spoons and poker with her kids. She liked nothing more than getting together with family and friends. Her margaritas were famous, so please drink one in her memory. Kaki was a longtime member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, where over the years she was Choir Mom, served on the Altar Guild and headed up the Funeral Guild. Kaki is survived by her husband of 68 years, Sam; her son, Sanford Vint (Carol); and daughters, Kathy Spicer (Bob) and Sally Thomasson (Ronnie). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is survived by brother, Oakey Mitchell (Thelma); sister, Betty Daffron; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Donations may be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1101 Forest Ave., 23229.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KATHRYN VINT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.