VITALE, James, 86, of Hanover, Va., went to be with the Lord September 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Mary Vitale; and their children, Carol Ann and Michael Vitale. He is survived by his children, Charles Vitale (Maury), Denise Vitale (Henry), Annette Shuff (Tom), Cecelia Peay (Tony) and Tony Vitale (Kellie). Jim was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, but his heart was big enough to adopt many other family members. Jim was born in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on October 9, 1932. After graduating high school, he joined the Merchant Marines, sailing around the world three times. He then served in the Army for two years, during which time he met his wife. He was a member of the VFW and served with the Richmond City Police. He was one of the founding members of Church of the Redeemer and sang in the choir for over 40 years. Jim said if you couldn't feel the love in a hug, it wasn't worth giving. His sense of humor made everyone laugh to his last day. The family will receive friends and family at Monaghan Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. (7300 Creighton Pkwy., 23111). Family will also receive friends and family at Church of the Redeemer on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately to follow at 12 p.m. (8275 Meadowbridge Rd., 23116). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of the Redeemer Choir.View online memorial