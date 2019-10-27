VRANIAN, June, wife, mother and daughter, of Richmond, went to the Lord on October 24, 2019. Her love of beauty and ability to bring beauty to life in all that she did was a gift of God to all that she knew. She was by profession a designer and by spirit an artist. She was preceded in death by her parents, F. Richard Vranian, a celebrated Richmond artist and Flora Ward Vranian, a founder of the Westgate Garden Club. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Vigen Guroian; her brother, Alan; her children, Rafi (Katie) and Victoria (David); and her five grandchildren. There will be a brief viewing followed by a funeral service at St. James Armenian Church, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, and a graveside service and interment in Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a local humane society or animal shelter.View online memorial