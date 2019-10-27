VRANIAN, JUNE

VRANIAN, June, wife, mother and daughter, of Richmond, went to the Lord on October 24, 2019. Her love of beauty and ability to bring beauty to life in all that she did was a gift of God to all that she knew. She was by profession a designer and by spirit an artist. She was preceded in death by her parents, F. Richard Vranian, a celebrated Richmond artist and Flora Ward Vranian, a founder of the Westgate Garden Club. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Vigen Guroian; her brother, Alan; her children, Rafi (Katie) and Victoria (David); and her five grandchildren. There will be a brief viewing followed by a funeral service at St. James Armenian Church, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, and a graveside service and interment in Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a local humane society or animal shelter.

