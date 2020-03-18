WACHTER, Susan Diane, 61, of Goochland, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Inis; sister, Janet Whitlow; brother, Fred Weymouth Jr.; brother-in-law, Eric Whitlow. She is survived by her daughters, Rachel Soroka (Peter), Rebecca Wachter; brother, Richard Blair (Mary Kay); sister, Janet Pittman (Dean); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Susan's favorite thing to do was spend time with family and friends. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Due to current government guidelines, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284. Condolences at blileys.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SUSAN WACHTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.