WADDILL, CLARICE

WADDILL, Clarice Barlow, 87, of Henrico, passed peacefully into heaven on April 13. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, James R. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Torok and Debbie Tiller; grandchildren, Chip (Holly), Pamela (Justin), Christie (EL) and Ryan (Sean); and nine great-grandchildren. Clarice was passionate about her family and beautiful flowers, and was retired from Reynolds Metals. A Celebration of Life will be planned later. The graveside service will be closed to family only. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

