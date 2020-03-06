WADDY, Mr. Marion "Dick," 77, of Gum Spring, Va., returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and faithful friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church Louisa, Kents Store, Va. Arrangements by the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
