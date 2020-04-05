WADDY, PAULETTE

WADDY, Mrs. Paulette A., departed this life March 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Waddy; and parents, Charlotte H. and Dan Jackson. She is survived by sister, Joyce Robinson (Cecil); and brother, Thomas Jackson (Beecher); loving nieces, Candace Brown (Brian) and Latoya Jackson; caring nephews, Cecil "Sporty" Robinson (Karen) and Thomas Jackson Jr. (Shelby); loving great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great-niece; two aunts, Maude Jones and Elsie Roberts; a host of cousins and friends and seven deceased faithful pets. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences can be made at jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers