WADE, ALLEN "BUTCH" JR.

WADE, Allen "Butch" D. Jr., 78, of Farmville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy L. Turner and Allen D. Wade; his brother, Robert L. Wade; a granddaughter, Christin L. Johnson; and one nephew, Dwayne D. Wade. He is survived by the love of his life, Marlene "Vicky" Cruikshank; his four children and their spouses, Allen D. Wade III, Cherie L. Thomas (Laymon), Anthony D. Wade (Kathy) and Angela W. Morris (Mark); one stepdaughter, Sandy Weigle (Dave); the mother of his children, Evelyn J. Wade; a nephew, Jeffrey L. Wade; two nieces, Deborah McNeely and Tamara Wade; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and numerous cousins and loved ones. Allen loved all types of animals, but had a special affection for his dogs. He owned and took care of many animals throughout his life. He loved watching NASCAR and NFL football. GO SAINTS!! A celebration of Allen's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
