WADE, BENNIE

WADE, Mr. Bennie Roosevelt, 69, of Columbia, Va., departed this life on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Columbia. He is survived by his wife, Naomi Wade; a son, John R. Bland Jr.; two daughters, Angela Jefferson and Sophia Bland; 10 grandchildren, one devoted, Travis Jefferson; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Garrison Leroy Wade and John Edward Wade (Minnie); a sister, Jannie Fannings; two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, other relatives and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church, Columbia, Va. Rev. Clifford Temple Sr., pastor, officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Bennie Wade, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 14
Visitation at Funeral Home
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
2:00PM-7:00PM
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
Guaranteed delivery before Bennie's Visitation at Funeral Home begins.
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
155 Duncan Store Road
Columbia, VA 23038
155 Duncan Store Road
Columbia, VA 23038
Guaranteed delivery before Bennie's Funeral Service begins.