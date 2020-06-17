WADE, Betty Lee Scruggs, 81, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Linwood Wade; her parents, Morriss and Katherine Scruggs; and five of her seven siblings. She is survived by her loving children, Tracy Wade Edwards (Dallas L. Sr.) and Jason Ross Wade (Robyn Jeanne); six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving family members and friends. Betty was a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time with family and friends. She tirelessly cared for and nurtured all those around her with the compassion and devotion of an angel. She instilled in her family the importance of caring for each other, giving of your time to others, appreciating what you had and the value of hard work. Throughout her life, Betty had a close relationship with God and actively served her church, Beulah United Methodist Church, for over 43 years. Betty grew up on Oregon Hill and was a graduate of the old John Marshall High School. She passed peacefully, with great strength and courage, to be with the Lord and reunite with her husband and love of her life, Jim. Her last days were spent at home surrounded by loving family and friends. Her family extends heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support in her last days. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
RPD: Four guns seized, multiple people detained and one arrested after confrontation at Lee statue early Friday
-
WATCH NOW: Statue of Jefferson Davis torn down on Monument Avenue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
On the Appalachian Trail, thru-hikers defy requests to leave as they seek refuge from a rapidly-changing world