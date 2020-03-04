WADE, Helen Louise "Weezie," 71, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Helen Wade; siblings, Jack Wade Jr. and Joy Steele. She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Michael (Heather) Wilson, Sherri (Rick) Eubank and Amy (Earle) Bucy; sister-in-law, Barbara Wade; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Louise was a life member and current secretary for the Manchester Rescue Squad. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and retired as a financial manager. Friends may visit from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Louise's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 198, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
