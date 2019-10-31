WADE, Lillie Mae, 80, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, October 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Louis Wade Sr.; parents, Sallie Dickerson and Otis Norwood; daughter, Margarthe Wade; and son, Michael Wade. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughter, Lisa Wade; sons, Anthony, Thomas, Joe Jr. and Kenneth Wade; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
