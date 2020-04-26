WADE, Margaret Ann, 74, of Lakeside, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. Margaret was born in Leicestershire, England, the first daughter of William Madison Wade Jr., stationed in Britain with the U.S. Army during World War II and Ena Dorothy (Wainwright) Wade. Margaret graduated from Hermitage High School in Henrico and was an active alumna. Until her retirement, she worked as a medical coder and continued to maintain her certifications and professional ties. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her sisters, Mary Louise Tapper (Douglas) of Helena, Mont. and Dorothy Jean Whisenhunt (Jack) of Atlanta, Ga. She is also survived by nieces, Sarah Elizabeth Whisenhunt Ioup (Elias) of New Orleans, La. and Amy Louise Whisenhunt of Philadelphia, Pa. She was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Second Presbyterian Church, 5 North Fifth St., Richmond, Va. 23219. Online condolences can be made at http://www.blileys.com.View online memorial
